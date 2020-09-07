Photo Release

September 7, 2020 A job well done: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri congratulates Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa for sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1563 or PNP, BFP, BJMP and BuCor Height Equality Act successfully. “A lot of people now can join the police force and will not be discriminated upon by their height alone or being vertically challenged,” Zubiri said after the Senate passed the measure on final reading during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 7, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)