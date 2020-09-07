Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Addressing stunted growth: Sen. Pia Cayetano during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 7, 2020, congratulates Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, following the approval on third and final reading of Senate Bill No. 1563 or the PNP, BFP, BJMP and BuCor Height Equality Act which the latter sponsored. While stunted growth could be addressed partly by nutritional intervention, Cayetano urged the Philippine National Police and other similar law enforcement agencies to include feeding program in their advocacies to address stunted growth in certain regions of the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)