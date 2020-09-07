Photo Release

September 7, 2020 Gordon holds off Blue Ribbon report on PhilHealth funds: Sen. Richard Gordon, on Monday, September 7, 2020, announces that he’s deferring the submission of the Blue Ribbon Committee report on the alleged misuse of P10.6-billion Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) funds in 2015. “I’ve decided not to make that report today. I don’t want to divide the Senate and I want to make sure that at the proper time I can present the report in a less charged manner,” he said. Initially, Gordon planned to incorporate the BRC report in the Committee of the Whole report on alleged irregularities in the PhilHealth. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)