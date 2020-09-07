Photo Release

September 7, 2020 PNP, BFP, BJMP AND BUCOR height equality act passed: An elated Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa thanks his colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. 1563, which seeks to lower the height requirement for the policemen, firemen and jailguards. “We make an important contribution in addressing the existing social inequality for those who have not been gifted with towering heights,” Dela Rosa said during plenary session Monday, September 7, 2020. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)