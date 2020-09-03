Photo Release

September 3, 2020 Go supports Internet Transactions Act: Sen. Bong Go expresses his full support for the proposed Internet Transactions Act which complements a bill he had filed, Senate Bill No. 1738 or the E-Governance Act of 2020, seeking to institutionalize the transition of the government to e-governance in the digital age. “As we prepare for the new normal, the transition to e-governance becomes crucial, particularly the digitalizing of government processes which will help e-commerce businesses in the registration and compliance of government permit requirements to reduce red-tape,” he said during the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship virtual hearing Thursday September 3, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)