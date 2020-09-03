Photo Release

September 3, 2020 Separate legislation for video-on-demand, payments portal: Sen. Imee Marcos moves for a separate legislation that would address digital services such as video-on-demand and payments portal. Marcos, during the virtual hearing held by the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Thursday, September 3, 2020, on the proposed Internet Transactions Act saw the need for a separate bill given the intricacies of digital media. “To be fair to the Philippine jurisdiction, all over the world, everyone is having trouble with live streaming and as we remain in lockdown with this pandemic, the reality is the creatives are getting ever more creative in putting pirated and even legal material online. So I’m invoking to separate the media action from content. Let’s delineate properly,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)