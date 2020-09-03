Photo Release

September 3, 2020 Pia on online transactions: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship virtual hearing, Thursday, September 3, 2020, says online transactions as defined under Senate Bill. No. 1591 otherwise known as the Internet Transactions Act are required to secure permits which the local government units are not yet prepared to grant at this time. Secondly, Cayetano said that as online transactions grow, packaging of products with the use of plastic materials also multiply. “I support growth of online transactions, but we really have to look into responsible consumption and production,” Cayetano said.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)