Photo Release

September 3, 2020 Gatchalian explains bill on online trading: Sen. Win Gatchalian, author of Senate Bill No. 1591, also known as the Internet Transactions Act, said his bill aims not only to protect online sellers and buyers but to develop as well the online digital commerce as a viable and trustworthy medium of enterprise. “This is timely because we will see in the next few years, due to the pandemic, a rise in online entrepreneurs and we have to make sure that this rise of new entrepreneurs will create a more productive, trustworthy trading environment,” Gatchalian said during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Thursday, September 3, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)