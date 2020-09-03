Photo Release

September 3, 2020 Protecting online consumers and merchants: Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship chairman Sen. Koko Pimentel presides over the virtual hearing Thursday, September 3, 2020, on Senate Bill 1591 or the proposed Internet Transactions Act which seeks to create an e-commerce bureau that will protect consumers and merchants engaged in internet transactions. “This is very important because of the increased use not only of social media, but of the internet as a whole,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)