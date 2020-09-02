Photo Release

September 2, 2020 ‘Where are the Big Brothers of Philhealth?’: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 2, 2020, notes the apparent silence of the “top honchos” of government who are “Big Brothers” of Philippine Health Insurance Corp.(PhilHealth) amid investigations into the anomalies besetting the country’s premier health insurer. Recto was referring to the Secretaries of Health, Social Welfare and Development, Budget and Management, Finance and Labor, who under the Universal Health Care Law, are ex-officio members of PhilHealth. “They asked us to prioritize PhilHealth, increase taxes on the sin products for universal health care. They requested us to increase contributions. We allowed an increase in contributions… but then, they were all missing in action, Mr. President,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)