Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Cayetano recommends HTAC assistance in Philhealth: Sen. Pia Cayetano recommends the inclusion of a provision tapping the assistance of the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC), composed of a group of scientists, in Committee Report No. 107 or the Committee of the Whole report on the alleged irregularities in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Cayetano said HTAC will be tasked to determine the type of technology, services, and procedures that the government should spend on, including PhilHealth. “The Universal Health Care (UHC) has a provision for HTAC which will determine where it is best to invest the funding. It is my humble recommendation that we give this task to HTAC. We have also recognized this power of HTAC in Bayanihan 2,” Cayetano said during plenary debates on the committee report Wednesday, September 2, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)