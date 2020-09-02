Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Balangay as the country’s National Boat: Sen. Win Gatchalian defends House Bill No. 4953, An Act Declaring the Balangay as the National Boat of the Philippines. “The purpose of the measure is to declare Balangay as the national boat of our country considering that Balangay is one of the oldest relics that our experts have uncovered and it is a symbol of our maritime power during the 10th century," said Gatchalian during Wednesday’s hybrid session, September 2, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)