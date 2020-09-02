Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Work, Save, Invest, Prosper: Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 1807 which seeks to declare the month of October every year as the “National Cooperative Month.” Gordon encapsulated in four words – work, save, invest and prosper – what cooperativism is all about. “You get to work, you save it with others so that you can invest it and now that you have power because you can invest the money, you will prosper and that’s how the movement of cooperativism thrives,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)