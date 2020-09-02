Photo Release

September 2, 2020 National Cooperative Month: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri sponsors Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Senate Bill 1807, An Act Declaring the Month of October of Every Year as the National Cooperative Month. The measure, according to Zubiri, will help promote awareness among the population the value and principles of cooperativism. “We seek only to acknowledge and celebrate the sector’s significant contributions to our national development particularly in the areas of poverty alleviation, community building, social justice and economic growth. As such, I urge our colleagues to join us in seeing the passage of this measure,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)