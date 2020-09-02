Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Senators debate on Philhealth report: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III debates with colleagues during Wednesday’s plenary session, September 2, 2020 to defend the findings and recommendations contained in the Committee of the Whole report on the inquiry into the reported anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). Sotto presented to the plenary last Tuesday Committee Report No. 107 which recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against some PhilHealth officials and employees. (Louie Millang/OSP)