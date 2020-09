Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Angara wants immunity for Philhealth whistleblowers: Sen. Sonny Angara proposes for the inclusion of an immunity provision for witnesses testifying against erring Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) officials and employees in Committee Report No. 107 or the Committee of the Whole report on the reported irregularities in PhilHealth during interpellation on the floor Wednesday, September 2, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)