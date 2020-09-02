Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Creation of committee to look into actuarial life of Philhealth: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 2, 2020, recommends the inclusion in the Committee of the Whole (COW) report on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) the creation of a committee composed of experts from the Government Service Insurance Corporation (GSIS), Social Security System (SSS) and the Insurance Commission (IC) that will report on the actuarial life of Philhealth to appropriately guide the Senate on how much subsidy will be allotted to the agency in the 2021 budget. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)