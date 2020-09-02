Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Villar backs passage of new SPV bill: Sen. Cynthia Villar cites the timeliness of the crafting of measures that will assist banks and financial institutions to cope with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak such as the special purpose vehicle (SPV). SPVs are privately-owned asset management companies that acquire and dispose of bad assets of the banks. “I remember the recession in 1997, by the time the SPV came in 2002, it came too late. So it’s good that we’re coming up with this measure early so that people will have an alternative,” Villar said during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, September 2, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)