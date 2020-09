Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Sotto poses with Pimentel, Gapay: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (right) poses for a souvenir picture with newly-confirmed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III (left) after Gapay and 29 other officers were promoted to higher ranks on Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session of the Commission on Appointments, September 2, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)