Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Tolentino supports Gapay: Sen. Francis Tolentino says he supports the confirmation of (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay to full general as well as the promotion of the 29 other officers during Wednesday’s hybrid hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ defense committee, September 2, 2020. Tolentino asked Gapay to elaborate on the army’s aviation regiment for which he expressed full support also. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)