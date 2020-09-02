Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Inclusion of Insurance companies in the FIST bill: Sen. Imee Marcos during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies asks the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on its position regarding the possible inclusion of insurance companies in the list of credit-granting institutions in the proposed Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act, adding that she received requests calling for their inclusion. The BSP said that it is inclined to agree with the position of the Insurance Commission to include the insurance companies in the FIST bill. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)