Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Recto on disposing of NPAs: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 says asset management companies (AMCs) or special purpose vehicles (SPVs), that will dispose of non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks and other financial institutions should be led by the private sector. “It’s very risky for government to get involved. We’re talking about deflationary measures. The private sector should be able to sort out this problem,” said Recto, author of Senate Bill 1652 or the proposed SPV Act of 2020 which seeks to establish AMCs in anticipation of the increase in bad loans of businesses affected by the Covid-19 crisis. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)