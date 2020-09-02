Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Villanueva on monitoring social media platforms: Senator Joel Villanueva lauds (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay on his stand against the revolutionary government, his adherence to the military's code of conduct, and his views on the mutual defense treaty, among others, during Wednesday’s hybrid hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ defense committee, September 2, 2020. Villanueva also raised his concerns on the issue of the “regulation of social media platforms” and asked if there is a need to monitor them. Gapay said terrorists are taking advantage of the social media platforms and use them to carry out their terroristic activities, hence the need to monitor them. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)