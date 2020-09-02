Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Revilla on AFP’s modernization program: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during the hybrid hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ defense committee, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, questions Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay on the 2019 Commission on Audit report citing the inefficiencies in the implementation of the AFP modernization program, specifically on projects that should have been completed in 2018 and 2019. Gapay said the AFP procurement process is also governed by Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Act and the failure of bidding had caused delay in the implementation of the AFP modernization program. The AFP chief proposed that Congress legislate a separate defense procurement act to expedite the bidding process. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)