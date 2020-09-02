Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Marcos on govt's counter-insurgency campaign: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), how he intends to win the minds and hearts of the people in the region as a strategy of the government’s anti-insurgency campaign. “What is your plan to defeat the communist insurgency? What are your ideas of good governance? What we do not conceive of as soldiering is in fact part and parcel of the anti-insurgency efforts, like the need for doctors, medical professionals, civil military operations and the need of engineers in construction roads in far flung and dangerous areas,” Marcos said during the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense hybrid confirmation hearing, September 2, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)