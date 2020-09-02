Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Can the FIST address SPAV law shortcomings?: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, asks the Bankers Association of the Philippines if the proposed Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) bill, which seeks to strengthen the country's financial sector, can address the difficulties encountered in the Special Purpose Asset Vehicle (SPAV) law, based on its review of the measure. “I assume there were provisions in the old SPAV law which contributed to the less than ideal results of the SPAV law. From your end can you tell us what were the shortcomings in the old SPAV law and from your examination of the present FIST law, are these being addressed?” asked Drilon. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)