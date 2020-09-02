Photo Release

September 2, 2020 Drilon seeks assurance from AFP chief Gapay: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon seeks assurance from Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay that the AFP will not regulate or restrict the use of social media once he is promoted to full rank general, and that he will remain loyal to the government in the light of reports that certain groups wanted to form a revolutionary government and overturn the constitution. “We should not anticipate what these media platforms will do but once they cross the line, we will hold them responsible. That is the essence of freedom of expression,” Drilon told Gapay during the Commission on Appointments hearing Wednesday, September 2, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)