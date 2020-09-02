Photo Release

September 2, 2020 AFP chief Gapay faces CA: Sen. Panfilo Lacson presides over the Commission on Appointments hearing Wednesday, September 2, 2020 to deliberate on the nomination of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay to the rank of General. Lacson, as vice chairperson of the CA Committee on National Defense, during the hybrid proceedings also deliberated on the ad interim appointments of 29 other senior officers in the AFP. Gapay formally assumed the AFP top post last August 3, 2020. (Alexis Nueva España/Senate PRIB)