Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Villar on waste management: Sen. Cynthia Villar says the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, which she chairs, will amend this year the Solid Waste Management Law of 2000. According to Villar, 50 percent of our wastes are biodegradable and can be turned into organic fertilizer, 15 percent are paper while 15 percent are plastic which can be recycled into chairs. She said the rest of the wastes amounting to 20 percent are thrown in the landfill. "Citing the findings of the United Nations-Food and Agriculture Organization (UN-FAO), 38 percent of our soil are degraded. They advised us to compost all our wastes and bring them back to the soil to solve our soil degradation,” Villar said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)