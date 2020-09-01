Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Villanueva supports CoW report: Sen. Joel Villanueva praises Senate President Vicente Sotto III for “a well written report” of the Committee of the Whole on the alleged irregularities at the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) which he said the latter “delivered perfectly” during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 1, 2020. “I fully support the Committee Report and congratulate the Senate President for handling more than 28 hours of that Committee hearing. At the proper time, this representation wishes to raise additional issues for the enlightenment of the body such as accountability, overpayment, ghost patients, upcasing, among others,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)