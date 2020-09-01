Photo Release

September 1, 2020 5Rs in dealing with PH’s garbage crisis: Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for the adoption of waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities in the treatment and disposal of solid wastes in the country as it poses a threat of causing an irreversible damage to ecosystems and human lives. “The most immediate action we can take is to urgently and strictly implement the 5Rs of the waste hierarchy: Refuse generating waste, Reduce the amount of waste produced, Reuse materials, Recycle waste materials and Recover other uses for residual garbage,” Gatchalian said in his privilege speech Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)