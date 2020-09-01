Photo Release

September 1, 2020 The Senate’s clear message: Sen. Sonny Angara during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 1, 2020, says that the Committee of the Whole report clearly sends a message that the Senate will not tolerate corruption and inefficiencies in the government and will always work on protecting the people’s money. “It (report) sends a very clear message that we as a Senate say no to corruption, no to fraud, no to inefficiency, but yes to safeguarding the people’s money and to good government. We thank the Senate President for leading the chamber in that direction,” Angara said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)