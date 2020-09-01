Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Cayetano signs report with reservations: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 1, 2020, says she signed the Committee of the Whole report recommending the filing of administrative and criminal charges against officials and employees of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) with reservations. “I think I had about seven amendments and I just like to point out the two most important: The immediate implementation of the digitization and the unification of PhilHealth and all medical reports,” Cayetano said, adding that there is also a need to regularly update the case rate system to prevent the upcasing of cases. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)