September 1, 2020 Pacquiao wants corrupt PhilHealth officials behind bars: A visibly upset Sen. Manny Pacquiao expresses his disappointment over the alleged irregularities inside the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), which he said has been ongoing for years. “We will push for reforms and changes in PhilHealth. I hope we can see all those corrupt PhilHealth officials and employees behind bars. If the poor people cannot depend on PhilHealth, who can they depend on?” Pacquaio said Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after Senate President Vicente Sotto III presented the report of the Committee of the Whole recommending criminal and administrative charges against alleged corrupt PhilHealth officials and employees. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)