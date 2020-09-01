Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Go backs Committee of the Whole report on the PhilHealth mess: Sen. Bong Go expresses support for the findings and recommendations of the Committee of the Whole (CoW) report on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and commends his colleagues for their efforts in bringing out the truth behind alleged irregularities in the agency. Go also took the opportunity to call on newly appointed PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran to do his best in eradicating the corruption in the agency. “Your mission is to bring back public trust to PhilHealth and make sure that funds will be used properly to provide Filipinos better healthcare service,” Go said in his manifestation after Senate President Vicente Sotto delivered his sponsorship speech on the CoW report Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)