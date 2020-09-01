Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Exhaustive report: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 1, 2020, commends Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and the Committee of the Whole “for coming out with an exhaustive and well written report” recommending the filing of administrative and criminal charges against officials and employees of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Revilla said he would submit some comments and additional recommendations. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)