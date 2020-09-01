Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Criminal and administrative charges vs PhilHealth executives: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III says the Senate recommends criminal and administrative charges against top ranking Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) officials and employees after results of the Committee of the Whole showed irregularities inside the agency. “PhilHealth is hemorrhaging because of inefficient running of the corporation, compounded by corrupt practices inside. Fortunately for us, the two latter causes are preventable and can be solved. We must thus exert our utmost authority and vigilance to rid PhilHealth of undesirables, and punish to the fullest extent of the law, the criminals. Less than this, we cannot allow. Our suffering people deserve nothing less,” Sotto said in sponsoring Committee Report No. 107 Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)