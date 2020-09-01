Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Marcos warns underperforming gov’t dairy agencies: Sen. Imee Marcos extends her support to the virtual inquiry conducted by the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform on the government dairy industry Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Marcos notes the underperformance of the dairy agencies on milk production over the decades, saying that it cannot meet the supply demand of the consumers. “We need to justify their budgets this coming budget season and how can we justify if the production is low? We will see what should be done,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)