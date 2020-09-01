Photo Release

September 1, 2020 'Tol’ reveals shortage of dairy animals: Sen. Francis Tolentino notes a shortage of dairy animals in the country during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, September 1, 2020. Tolentino cited a Commission on Audit (COA) report showing that the country is short by 78 percent of the National Dairy Authority target of 198,977 dairy animals and that 99.4 percent of the country’s milk requirement is being imported. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)