Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Hontiveros on electric subsidy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her concern during a hybrid hearing conducted by the Committee on Energy Tuesday, September 1, 2020 that the lifeline rate subsidy granted to low-income families who cannot afford to pay at full cost their electricity bills might not cover the whole marginalized sector. “I have data from the Meralco franchise that 2.4 million households availed of the lifeline rate subsidy in 2019 saving them a total of P3.8 billion. But we want to ensure that the subsidy is granted to the right beneficiaries. Are there those who have not been included in the list? We should look not only at the poverty incidence but also for ways to alleviate it. Are those enrolled in the government’s 4Ps program beneficiaries of the subsidy?” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)