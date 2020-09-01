Photo Release

September 1, 2020 State of the country’s dairy industry: Sen. Cynthia Villar presides over the Committee on Agriculture virtual inquiry Monday, September 1, 2020, on the state of the dairy industry in the country to find out why it is not contributing as expected in increasing the milk production and the number of dairy animals despite having two government agencies - the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) and the National Dairy Authority (NDA) - assisting the farmers. “I called for this hearing because I want to be enlightened on their plans concerning our daily industry,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)