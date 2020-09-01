Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Identify properly lifeline rate beneficiaries: Sen. Nancy Binay underscores the need to have a thorough study of the criteria in identifying the beneficiaries of the lifeline rate subsidy. Binay, during the Energy Committee hybrid hearing Tuesday, September 1, 2020, asked the concerned agencies to ensure that only the marginalized end-users or those who cannot afford at full cost their monthly electricity bill will benefit from the proposed extension of lifeline rate subsidy under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA). (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)