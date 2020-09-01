Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Revisit EPIRA: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy, September 1, 2020, says she is drafting a resolution which seeks to review the 20-year-old Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA). “I think the NEDA (National Economic Development Authority) can avail of the technical assistance from the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) under its strategic monitoring program, and be given between nine to 12 months to evaluate EPIRA,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)