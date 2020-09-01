Photo Release

September 1, 2020 Proposed 20-year extension of the lifeline rate: Senate Committee on Energy Chairman Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, September 1, 2020 on Senate Bill 1583 which seeks to extend the lifeline rate subsidy for an additional 20 years or up to 2041. The lifeline rate, which will expire next year, is a subsidized rate given to low income households or those consuming 100 kilowatt-hours (kwh) or less electricity monthly. “The lifeline rate subsidy is being consumed by our poorest and marginalized end-users, so it is geared towards helping our poor consumers,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal /Senate PRIB)