Photo Release

August 29, 2020 Goodbye Sen. Fred Lim: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III pays his last respects to former Sen. Alfredo "Fred" Lim as the hearse carrying his cremated remains passes through the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City Saturday, August 29, 2020. Sotto (right) is joined by Senate Sergeant-at-Arms MGen. (ret.) Rene Samonte. (Alex Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)