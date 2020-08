Photo Release

August 29, 2020 Sotto pays last respect to former Sen. Lim: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (in white polo) and Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Edgardo Rene Samonte pay their last respects to former Sen. Alfredo Lim as his remains passed by the Philippine Senate in Pasay City before his inurnment early Saturday morning, August 29, 2020. Lim served as senator in the 13th Congress from 2004 to 2007. (Louie Millang/Office of the Senate President)