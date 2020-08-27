Photo Release

August 27, 2020 Quality, accessible, inclusive education: During the continuation of the Technical Working Group (TWG) Meeting on Special and Inclusive Education held Thursday, August 27, 2020, Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for the institutionalization of an advisory body to address the needs of learners with disabilities. Gatchalian said the proposed advisory body, which will report directly to the Secretary of Education, should involve the active participation of groups representing persons and learners with disabilities. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)