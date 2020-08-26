Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Good job: Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her appreciation for the swift action of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in going after the individuals behind the killing of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) chief Roland Cortez. Villar said she wrote a letter to Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año asking justice on behalf of Cortez' family, and the police was able to produce results after two days. “I’m very thankful to them on behalf of the family of Dr. Roland Cortez,” she said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)