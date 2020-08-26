Photo Release

August 26, 2020 Dela Rosa on the relief of Jolo policemen: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa explains that the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) cannot suspend his men under the law but can impose a restrictive custody. “We cannot work on the theory that the policemen in Jolo, Sulu, are in cahoots with the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group because this will demoralize the policemen who said they joined the force because they are against the Abu Sayyaf,” Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief himself, said Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in reaction to Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ call to relieve the entire police force in Jolo to give a free rein in the investigation of the Jolo twin bombings that left 14 people dead. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)