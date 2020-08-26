Photo Release

August 26, 2020 ‘We must make the rule of law work’: Sen. Richard Gordon backs Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ call for decisive action from the Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership on the accountability of policemen accused in the shooting of four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last month. “We highlight the fact that there can be something done, especially by the Senate. But really, we need to let the public know that we care, and we cannot have people who are treated like sacred cows beyond the law. We, the Senate of this country, the Senate of the people speak for them and for that I congratulate you because you spoke for the people again today,” Gordon said, addressing Hontiveros during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 26, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)